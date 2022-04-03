Here's Why Halsey Left the 2022 Grammys Early

Halsey is prioritizing their health.

The superstar singer made a brief appearance at the 2022 Grammys on April 3 before exiting the ceremony. "Not feeling super well so I left early," Halsey, who was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, wrote to fans on Instagram Story alongside a selfie. "Had to see BTS tho."

"Going to get pasta and sleep," they continued. "Thanks for everything luv u all."

A day before the Grammys, Halsey took to Instagram to share a health update with their fans. "The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery," the "Eastside" artist wrote in an April 2 post. "I walked the carpet with my stitches still in."

"As luck would have it, I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago," Halsey, who gave birth to baby Ender in July, noted. "Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited."

Before heading home, Halsey, wearing a Pressiat look paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels and Stuart Weitzman heels, struck a pose for cameras on the red carpet.

During the evening, stylist Law Roach took to Instagram to share details about one of Halsey's standout accessories. "Vintage @pierrecardinofficiel hat from my personal archive," he captioned the post along with the hashtag #styledbyLAW.

