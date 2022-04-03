Live Updates: Grammys 2022 Kick Off With Celebs on the Red Carpet

Host Trevor Noah kicked off the 2022 Grammy Awards from a rooftop at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Sunday night in a return to what looked like a pre-pandemic night of celebrating the best artists in the music industry.

Jon Batiste leads the pack for this year for nominations, with his album "We Are" earning him a whopping 11, including album of the year and record of the year.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each earned eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo headed into Grammys night with seven apiece.

On the red carpet, Doja Cat and Tiffany Haddish both sparkled in sequins, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were stunning in black.

