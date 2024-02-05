discover black heritage

‘For Oak Cliff' founder stars in documentary series highlighting Black CEOs in Dallas

'Black CEOs, In Their Own Words' is a documentary trilogy featuring CEOs of 3 Dallas-based nonprofits.

By Noelle Walker

Taylor Toynes grew up in Oak Cliff, taught school in Oak Cliff, and founded the nonprofit For Oak Cliff in...you guessed it...Oak Cliff.

"I didn't choose this life," Toynes said. "This life chose me."

Toynes is the subject of a new documentary called 'I Am Somebody.' The title was taken from a speech by Rev. Jesse Jackson that Toynes used to listen to on the radio.

'I keep that in the front of my head because at the end of the day, you have to believe in yourself," Toynes said.

'I Am Somebody' is the third in a documentary series featuring Black CEOs of Dallas nonprofits called 'Black CEOs, In Their Own Words'.

"People don't give enough credit to folks who come through hard circumstances and then turn around and offer a hand to the person behind them," the film's director, Scott Faris, said.

"We have not one, not two, but three examples of incredible people who are able to acknowledge that things have not always been great, and yet we are going to use that to shape a much brighter future."

"There's also a beautiful balance in the way they thing about what they've been through and what they've experienced as CEOs in the community," the film's producer Meg Griffiths said.

"There's a balance and I think some struggles that they don't shy away from, but also there's a deep optimism about what's possible in the future."

"It could be one person that sees my story and see that it's obtainable and believe that they can go do something for their community as well," Toynes said.

"The more foundation that we can provide our young people, the more opportunities we can give them, the better that our space will be. That's how we build a future-proof society for those who come after us."

Toynes hopes 'I Am Somebody' will help others see Oak Cliff through his eyes.

"If they don't know, they will, that Oak Cliff is the heartbeat of Dallas," Toynes said. "The people that are here are the people that are going to change the world."

The CEOs of Big Thought and Interfaith Family Services were featured in previous documentaries in the series.

'I Am Somebody' premieres at the Texas Theatre on Thursday, February 8. Seating is limited. To reserve tickets click here.

This article tagged under:

discover black heritageDallasNorth TexasOak CliffJesse Jackson
