Dallas ISD students keep Dr. King's dream alive in MLK Oratory Competition

Eight Dallas ISD students were selected to answer the question, "What would Dr. King tell us about our responsibility as citizens and leaders in America today?"

“I am the dream,” one 4th grader said from the stage in his speech. “I have hope. I will aspire to be a trailblazer for justice.”

Out of the mouths of babes came very powerful affirmations.

“I am a future leader of my generation,” another 4th grader said in a speech. “I’m destined to become the person that Dr. King paved the way for me to be.”

Foley and Lardner LLP sponsor the oratory competition.

“I think Dr. King would be inspired and believe that his legacy lives on,” Foley and Lardner LLP office managing partner Michael Newman said.

This is their 33rd year in the competition. Newman explained these top eight students were chosen out of nearly 100 DISD students. He said they start preparing for this in the fall.

“They do the research,” Newman said. “They spend the next four or five months preparing the speeches, practicing the speeches. They have in-school competitions. They get training and mentoring. It’s a long process but these kids came and delivered today.”

The speeches recited by the fourth and fifth graders even inspired one of the judges who gives sermons every Sunday.

“To watch a group of kids, who I believe are definitely the next generation, I feel confident we are in good hands when it comes to our future,” judge and pastor Richie Butler said.

A future competition winner, 4th grader Deon Harris said he will be a part of.

“It’s making me want to do more speeches and be like Dr. Martin Luther King and collaborate.”

The competition was created in Dallas in 1993. It has now spread to Houston and Chicago. In all three cities, more than 270 students participated.