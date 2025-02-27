Preserving a North Texas town's precious history before it's lost

We continue to celebrate black history in North Texas. Residents in the town of Pelham, TX, just outside of Corsicana, have collected artifacts and memories so the town won’t fade away.

But what makes this town so special is that there are very few like it left in Texas.

It takes time to piece together such a rich history. To keep telling the story so that others will remember it for years and for generations to come.

Families who have generational roots in Pelham are working to maintain a collection of artifacts and memories so that the rich history is not lost.

“We're proud of it," said Alva Jean Blair Porter. "And I think there are a lot of people that left, went to the city, don't want people to know they picked cotton. They don't want people to know they lived in the country, but I think it's important. It's a way of life. It was our way of making a living. And we're not ashamed of it."

At 94 years young, Alva Jean Blair Porter, the matriarch of the town of Pelham, takes us through the town's museum, which was built in the 1800s. She and her family are on a mission to preserve what’s left of their community.

“First of all, it's a freedmen community. The people here, a lot of the settlers walked from Tennessee. They said it took them 3 years because they had to work and save the money,” said Porter

Families can trace their heritage directly back to the first settlers who came to Pelham over 150 years ago. The freed slaves - newly emancipated after the Civil War- made their way to the land, first called “Forks of the Creek”, fed by three creeks on the western edge of Navarro county.

Porter says they not only survived, they thrived. Building premier schools, three churches, and a nurturing community all under Jim Crow segregation.

“I tell people that we were the shepherds before they invented them,” said Porter. “Because we did all kinds of work. That was our way of life.”

“They were given 200 acres and then from 200 we went to 6,000 that were all in one clump together because they were able to work for it, that was their goal,” said Connie Porter Hicks.

Mrs. Porters daughter, Connie Porter Hicks has taken the lead on keeping this freedman community alive, actively working to maintain it.

Already, the Pelham community has four historical markers, one marking it as the first black community in Navarro county to receive the recognition.

“We need to preserve the history, which is really important to preserve it and then not to just keep it to ourselves we've got to share it because any story is not a story unless you tell it to someone else,” said Hicks.

Hicks says there are dwindling number of freedmen’s communities like Pelham, not just in Texas but across the south.

Some no longer exist.

People who still live in this town know how important it is to continue getting together to talk about old times growing up in a place where they took pride in togetherness.

Reminiscing on a storied history and passing it on before it’s lost.

“I guess if I had to trade anything, I wouldn't. It was, it's a wonderful place to raise children and be outside, live with nature. Hard work, hard work,” said Porter.

The families in Pelham get together several times a year, many coming from across the country for special occasions.

There are also projects underway to restore and preserve old buildings that are left in town so that they remain for years to come.