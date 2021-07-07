Are you ready for some friendly competition?

Join NBC 5 and a Wish with Wings for a new fundraising event, “Wings for Wishes.” This family friendly chicken wing cook-off will feature great food and fun for a phenomenal cause. Wings for Wishes cook-off will take place Saturday, September 18th at River Ranch. Team check-in will begin at 8:00 a.m. and gates will open to the public at 11:00 a.m.

To enter the competition, click HERE. Tickets are available now! To buy tickets online click HERE, or you can purchase your tickets the day of the event.

All are welcomed to attend. Children 10 years and under are free to attend. There will be something for everyone to enjoy. Wings for Wishes will have a fun kid zone, plenty of wings and cold beverages to sample.

Wings for Wishes was created to help raise awareness and provide vital funds for a Wish with Wings. Their organization’s mission is to grant magical wishes for young Texans with life-threatening medical conditions.

a Wish with Wings is excited to kick start their live fundraising event, Wings for Wishes. Sponsorships and team registrations from the community will help a Wish with Wings meet their goal and provide support to more than 150 wishes already booked for this year.

If you would like to become a sponsor or enter the competition, visit www.awww.org/events/

About a Wish with Wings

The nonprofit, a Wish with Wings, was Texas’ first wish-granting agency. For more than 35 years, they have granted over 1,600 wishes to Texas children fighting life-threatening medical conditions.

Health issues make life difficult, especially for young patients. The nonprofit’s donors and volunteers help to bring happy moments to families in need of good news. They believe it helps to give wishes wings.

According to Native American legend, if you whisper a wish to a captured butterfly before letting it go, it will tell the Great Spirit, who will grant your wish as a reward for giving the butterfly its freedom.

Volunteer

You can become a wish granter by helping at fundraising events. Volunteers can help at annual events, or host their own fundraising event to benefit a Wish with Wings. Whether you want to volunteer by yourself or with a group of friends or family, there are several ways you can help. If you would like to become a part of the magic and volunteer, visit www.awww.org/get-involved/ or call (817) 469-9474.

Donate

There’s always great joy when a Wish with Wings learns a child has beaten the odds. There’s also tremendous sorrow when they learn a child has lost his or her battle. They are comforted only by knowing that, for a brief moment, their sickness and suffering seemed to magically disappear because of a Wish with Wings.

a Wish with Wings can’t create that moment without the help of the community. If you would like to donate, visit www.awww.org/donate/.

