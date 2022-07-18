Walk to End Alzheimer's 2022

NBC 5 and the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter would like you to join us at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s September 17 through October 29. There are many dates and locations around North Texas for this inspiring walk, so you can easily find a location near you to walk. Registration is free for all ages and abilities.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Across the nation, this walk is full of flowers from the Promise Garden that are carried by participants committed to ending this disease. The Promise Garden is a hands-on, mission-focused activity that allows participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care, and fight for those living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers.
The amount of funds and awareness raised by the walk allows the Alzheimer’s Association to provide advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment, and ultimately, a cure.
To find a walk near you, click HERE.
Alzheimer’s Association
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
North Central Texas Locations:
WEATHERFORD, SEPTEMBER 17
Heritage Park Amphitheater
378 Jack Borden Way
Weatherford, TX 76086
For event details and to register, Click HERE
WICHITA FALLS, SEPTEMBER 24
Bud Daniel Park
9th & Ohio St.
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
For event details and to register, Click HERE
ARLINGTON, OCTOBER 1
Arlington Backyard at Texas Live!
1650 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX
For event details and to register, Click HERE
ABILENE, OCTOBER 8
Grover Nelson Park
2070 Zoo Lane
Abilene, TX 79602
For event details and to register, Click HERE
NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY, OCTOBER 15
The REC of Grapevine
1175 Municipal Way
Grapevine, TX
For event details and to register, Click HERE
FORT WORTH, OCTOBER 29
The Shops at Clearfork
5188 Monahans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
For event details and to register, Click HERE
WACO, OCTOBER 29
Brazos East Park
3516 N M.L.K. Jr Blvd.
Waco, TX 76702
For event details and to register, Click HERE