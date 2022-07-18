Alzheimer's

Walk to End Alzheimer's 2022

September 17 - October 29

By Alex Ramirez

Walk to End Alzheimer's

NBC 5 and the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter would like you to join us at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s September 17 through October 29. There are many dates and locations around North Texas for this inspiring walk, so you can easily find a location near you to walk. Registration is free for all ages and abilities.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Across the nation, this walk is full of flowers from the Promise Garden that are carried by participants committed to ending this disease. The Promise Garden is a hands-on, mission-focused activity that allows participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care, and fight for those living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers.

The amount of funds and awareness raised by the walk allows the Alzheimer’s Association to provide advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment, and ultimately, a cure.

To find a walk near you, click HERE.

Alzheimer’s Association 
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
North Central Texas Locations:

WEATHERFORD, SEPTEMBER 17

Heritage Park Amphitheater
378 Jack Borden Way
Weatherford, TX 76086
For event details and to register, Click HERE

WICHITA FALLS, SEPTEMBER 24

Bud Daniel Park 
9th & Ohio St.
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
For event details and to register, Click HERE

ARLINGTON, OCTOBER 1 

Arlington Backyard at Texas Live!
1650 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 
For event details and to register, Click HERE

ABILENE, OCTOBER 8

Grover Nelson Park
2070 Zoo Lane
Abilene, TX 79602
For event details and to register, Click HERE

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY, OCTOBER 15 

The REC of Grapevine 
1175 Municipal Way 
Grapevine, TX 
For event details and to register, Click HERE

FORT WORTH, OCTOBER 29

The Shops at Clearfork
5188 Monahans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
For event details and to register, Click HERE

WACO, OCTOBER 29

Brazos East Park 
3516 N M.L.K. Jr Blvd.
Waco, TX 76702
For event details and to register, Click HERE

