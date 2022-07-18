Walk to End Alzheimer's 2022

NBC 5 and the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter would like you to join us at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s September 17 through October 29. There are many dates and locations around North Texas for this inspiring walk, so you can easily find a location near you to walk. Registration is free for all ages and abilities.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Across the nation, this walk is full of flowers from the Promise Garden that are carried by participants committed to ending this disease. The Promise Garden is a hands-on, mission-focused activity that allows participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care, and fight for those living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers.

The amount of funds and awareness raised by the walk allows the Alzheimer’s Association to provide advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment, and ultimately, a cure.

To find a walk near you, click HERE.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Alzheimer’s Association

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

North Central Texas Locations:

WEATHERFORD, SEPTEMBER 17

Heritage Park Amphitheater

378 Jack Borden Way

Weatherford, TX 76086

For event details and to register, Click HERE



WICHITA FALLS, SEPTEMBER 24

Bud Daniel Park

9th & Ohio St.

Wichita Falls, TX 76301

For event details and to register, Click HERE

ARLINGTON, OCTOBER 1

Arlington Backyard at Texas Live!

1650 E Randol Mill Rd

Arlington, TX

For event details and to register, Click HERE

ABILENE, OCTOBER 8

Grover Nelson Park

2070 Zoo Lane

Abilene, TX 79602

For event details and to register, Click HERE

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY, OCTOBER 15

The REC of Grapevine

1175 Municipal Way

Grapevine, TX

For event details and to register, Click HERE

FORT WORTH, OCTOBER 29

The Shops at Clearfork

5188 Monahans Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76109

For event details and to register, Click HERE

WACO, OCTOBER 29

Brazos East Park

3516 N M.L.K. Jr Blvd.

Waco, TX 76702

For event details and to register, Click HERE