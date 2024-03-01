Unstoppable Women: Thalia LeBlanc shares HerStory!

In celebration of Women's History Month, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are shining a spotlight on Unstoppable Women who have made a significant impact in their communities. One such remarkable woman is Thalia LeBlanc, a first-generation Dominican American artist, community builder, and health advocate.

Thalia's journey began over a decade ago when she started utilizing social media as a platform to share her creativity and connect with others. Little did she know that her passion would not only inspire many but also become an avenue for empowering women.

But Thalia's story goes beyond her artistic talents and online presence. She has bravely shared her personal struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and the challenges she faced with hormonal imbalances. In 2021 she shared her secret struggles of PCOS facial hair and hirsutism. A personal self-image battle she never thought she would talk about or let alone share online. The online video of her showing her journey of shaving and weight fluctuations was received well by so many women who felt seen and were also dealing with PCOS. From there she began sharing her weight, hormone, and confidence struggles and created a community called, The PCOS Baddie Club™️.

“I share my journey as an artist and entrepreneur through the lenses of overcoming my PCOS, which in the past has held me back from following my dreams in entertainment. I am now a 6 figure-earning influencer, and have an amazing community of PCOS Baddies, of which I run the page @pcosbaddieclub.” – Thalia LeBlanc, Artist & Health Advocate

Through her transparency, Thalia has become an advocate for raising awareness about PCOS and supporting those going through similar journeys.

Thalia’s source of inspiration is her family, as she states, “losing my dad, who was a doctor working during the pandemic and passed away on 12/24/20 due to covid after I vowed to take care of my mom and younger brother and I decided to pursue my passions full throttle.”

With "Herstory," Thalia LeBlanc is using her platform to showcase the strength, resilience, and determination of women everywhere. Her unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others serves as an inspiration for us all.

Join us as we celebrate unstoppable women like Thalia LeBlanc during Women's History Month, reminding ourselves that our stories have the power to uplift and empower others.