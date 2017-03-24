NBC 5 invites you to visit the only museum in the world dedicated to honoring the women who helped shape the west, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Located in Fort Worth, the museum's archives house more than 4000 artifacts and information about more than 750 remarkable women. The museum honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the American West, and fosters an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire.



The 33,000 square-foot National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is found on the Will Rogers Memorial Complex located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, which is also home to the Kimbell Art Museum, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and the Amon Carter Museum.



National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame

1720 Gendy Street

Fort Worth, TX 76107

817-336-4475

www.cowgirl.net





Advertising sponsored in part by: