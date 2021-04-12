Join NBC and The Cowtown on May 8th for their in-person race at the Will Rogers Memorial Center and virtually anywhere you like through June 30th.

Participants who would like to run in-person must apply before May 1st but should register soon, before each race distance fills up. Due to Covid-19 safety protocols, The Cowtown is limiting the number of participants in each event and will only offer some distances the day of the race. Spectators will not be allowed due to safety protocol.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All CDC protocol will be followed to ensure runners and volunteers are safe.

Individuals who would like to partake in the virtual Cowtown races, must registrar, choose any distance and complete those distances no later than June 30th. The Ultra Marathon, Marathon, Half Marathon, Healthy Hig Relay, Adults 5K, Kids 5K and 10K will be available virtually.

The Cowtown is also in need of volunteers for their Drive-thru Packet Pickup and for Race Day. Volunteers must sign up at www.cowtownmarathon.org or email volunteer@cowtownmarathon.org.

The Cowtown is a nonprofit organization that promotes health and fitness within the community. Runners who participate in The Cowtown are supporting the efforts of The C.A.L.F. Program, also known as Children’s Activities for Life & Fitness. The program provides educational resources and training to students to promote nutrition and health.

To carry out this initiative, The Cowtown is partnering with North Texas School Districts to help keep the children of North Texas active and healthy. Teams from the C.A.L.F Program visit schools and produce small pop-up runs for children.

Each child that partakes in the C.A.L.F program will receive a new pair of running shoes and socks to help motivate them to stay active. In the midst of the pandemic, there is a greater need, now more than ever!

Sign up today for The Cowtown 2021! Get ready to run and support children across North Texas in the effort to live healthier lifestyles.

About The Cowtown: In a commitment to the safety of all athletes, volunteers, spectators and staff, the 43rdrunning of the Cowtown will now take place in-person on Saturday, May 8, 2021, shifting from the traditionally scheduled last weekend in February (Feb 26 – 28, 2021). In-person races will all occur on Saturday, May 8 at Will Rogers Memorial Center and will only include a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and the Healthy Hig Half Marathon Relay. The Cowtown will offer virtual options to run the Kids 5K, Adults 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Healthy Hig Half Marathon, Full Marathon, and Ultra Marathon, there will be no in-person races for the Kids 5K, Marathon, and Ultra Marathon. Proceeds from The Cowtown go directly to The C.A.L.F. Program.

The Cowtown C.A.L.F. (Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness) Program: As part of The Cowtown mission to promote a lifelong love of fitness, The C.A.L.F. Program was created in 2009 to help tens of thousands of area children lace-up and cross countless finish lines. The Cowtown visits approximately 400 schools across North Texas annually, training students in proper running technique and educating them about resting heart rate, the importance of hydration, proper nutrition and living an active lifestyle. Through the school grant program, The Cowtown identifies low-income children and fits them properly with a new pair of running shoes, as well as provides grants to make entry fees more affordable. The Cowtown has made running a 5K race a reality for 42,000 children in the last 11 years.

For more information, visit www.cowtownmarathon.org.

The Cowtown 2021

In-Person: May 8th at the Will Rogers Memorial Center

Deadline to Register In-person: May 1st

Virtually: Anywhere Until June 30th

Deadline to Register for Virtual Race before June 30th

To register visit www.cowtownmarathon.org

Volunteer Email: volunteer@cowtownmarathon.org