Virtual Learning Day for Families in Honor of MLK Day

There are several North Texas events to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For families who don’t want to leave their homes, Teach for American DFW is hosting Lessons from the Civil Rights Movement - A virtual MLK Day of free events for North Texas families to enjoy.

One of those events is a virtual storytime with NBC 5’s Laura Harris featuring the book, 'Power in My Pen: A Snippet of Life of Ida B. Wells.' The story will take families through the life of a young Wells, who would grow up to accomplish many first as an African American woman in editing and journalism.

The morning of empowerment is happening from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Other virtual, learning events Teach for America DFW is hosting on MLK Day include:

Virtual Fireside Chat with Mrs. Sarah Walker: The former president of the Tarrant County Black Historical Society. She will share some of her lived experiences during this historical time period. Children activists from Fort Worth ISD’s My Brother’s Keeper and other North Texas children will talk with Mrs. Walker and ask her questions.

Virtual Field Trip with the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum: Students and community members will have the opportunity to put their journalist hats on and go back to the 1960s to better understand the Civil Rights movement in North Texas.