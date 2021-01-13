Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events in North Texas

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be honored on Monday, January 18 this year. The day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year, which is around King's birthday, January 15.

As with almost every event over the past year, the events surrounding MLK Day will look much different this year due to COVID-19.

NBC DFW has worked to gather a list of events across North Texas to honor the Civil Rights leader. You can see them below.

You can visit Tarrant County College's MLK Historical Timeline Exhibit now through January 18. This virtual experience focuses on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and significant moments that occurred during the civil rights movement. It also contains a curated list of resources and information on how we can continue Dr. King's legacy. Click here for more information.

Starting on January 14, the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum will honor the Pioneers of the Civil Rights Movement with events that encourage peace, unity, and hope. They will also celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday and recognize those who assisted in leading the country as change agents for Social Justice. The events run through January 18. You can click here for more information.

Arlington's "Advancing The Dream" Celebration is an event for all ages! The four-day celebration will offer free virtual programs that will empower the DFW community! Events include: An awards banquet, day of service, step show, "Poetry Meets Jazz" event, and MORE! The events start on January 15 and run through January 18. Click here for more information.

"King Boulevard" is a film that "…depicts the perplexing phenomena of many Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd streets being located in blighted neighborhoods." Join the creators of the film for a free virtual block party where attendees will hear from the creative team behind the project, take part in a community panel, and enjoy spoken word & musical guest. This event takes place on January 17 at 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

