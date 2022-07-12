Reading With You Book of the Week: ‘Serena Says'

Read with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 all summer long.

This week's book of the week is "Serena Says" by author Tanita S Davis. It's a story of a young middle school girl working to find her voice by learning to speak up and speak out.

This book is recommended for children 8 to 12 years old.

NBC 5's Reading With You Summer Edition initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our book list which was compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library.