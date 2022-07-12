Reading With You Book of the Week: ‘Serena Says'

Read with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 all summer long.
This week's book of the week is "Serena Says" by author Tanita S Davis. It's a story of a young middle school girl working to find her voice by learning to speak up and speak out.
This book is recommended for children 8 to 12 years old.
NBC 5's Reading With You Summer Edition initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."
Each week during the summer, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our book list which was compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library.