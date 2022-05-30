Reading With You: Summer Book List

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the Fort Worth Public Library and Reading Partners North Texas are Reading With You. We have compiled a wonderful list of books to encourage our young readers to read all summer long. The book lists below include books that can be borrowed for FREE in the Fort Worth Public Library Catalog and a great list of books recommended by our partners at Reading Partners North Texas in English and Spanish.

To apply for a free Fort Worth Public Library card, click HERE. Any student currently attending pre-K through 12th grade at any formally recognized educational institution in North Texas may borrow Fort Worth Public Library books at no cost. Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so. They can get a Non-Resident Student library card from any Fort Worth Public Library location and the card provides them access to digital content as well as physical materials.

FORT WORTH PUBLIC LIBRARY – Recommended Book List

Board Books

Summer Babies by Kathryn O. Galbraith. Snuggle up with your baby and read this board book about spending a summer day in the park. Available in the catalog HERE.

Dr. Seuss’s Summer Things. Join Thing 1 and Thing 2 as they spend their summer days at the shore. Available in the catalog HERE.

Easy Readers

Summer by Ann Herriges. Learn all about the season we call Summer in this early nonfiction book for beginning readers. Available in the catalog HERE.

Picture Books

And Then Comes Summer by Tom Brenner. From flip-flops and hide and seek to fireworks and ice-cream trucks, there is something for everyone in this bright and buoyant celebration of the summer season. Available in the catalog HERE.

Swashby and the Sea by Beth Ferry. No-nonsense Captain Swashby is used to the sea meeting all of his needs and when, after his retirement, new neighbors disturb his solitary life, the sea helps in just the right way. Available in the catalog HERE.

The Summer Nick Taught His Cat to Read by Curtis Manley. Nick tries to teach his cat to read. Available in the catalog HERE.

Summer Supper by Rubin Pfeffer. From farm to table, learn all about how we get our food with the story about the creation of a family meal. Available in the catalog HERE.

On the First Day of Summer Vacation by Tish Rabe. Explore everything the summer has to offer in this fun picture book that adapts the 12 Days of Christmas to a summer theme. Available in the catalog HERE.

Rules of Summer by Shaun Tan. Two boys explain the mysterious rules they learned over the summer as they learn how to navigate friendship and conflict. Available in the catalog HERE.

Children’s Fiction (grades 8-12)

Syndey A Frankle’s Summer Mix-Up by Danielle Joseph. Friends Maggie and Sydney create a daring scheme to take the summer classes the want to take. Available in the catalog HERE.

The Last Last-Day-of-Summer by Lamar Giles. Cousins Otto and Sheed accidentally freeze time on the last day of summer. Available in the catalog HERE.

Caterpillar Summer by Gillian McDunn. Cat spends the summer with the grandparents she never knew in a moving book that captures the heart of summer . . . and family. Available in the catalog HERE.

Summer of the Sea Serpent by Mary Pope Osborne. In the popular series, Jack and Annie travel in their magic tree house to the land of the mystical selkies to seek a magical sword for Merlin. Available in the catalog HERE.

Summer of Brave by Amy Noelle Parks. Lilla is dared by her best friend to start telling the truth instead of trying to keep everyone happy and now she has to decide if this is the summer, she will be brave. Available in the catalog HERE.

The Summer Camp from the Black Lagoon by Mike Thaler. Hubie tries to survive summer “camp” full of activities like, avoid the snakes in the lake and more in this summer themed installment of the popular and humorous series for young chapter book readers. Available in the catalog HERE.

NORTH TEXAS READING PARTNERS – Recommended Book List

Grades K-1 English

All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold

Evelyn Del Ray is Moving Away by Meg Medina

Me & Mama by Cozbi A. Cabrera

One Tiny Turtle by Nicola Davies

See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog by David LaRochelle

Ten Things I Can Do to Help My World by Melanie Walsh

Thank You, Omu by Oge Mora

The Animals Would Not Sleep by Sara Levine

We Are Growing! By Laurie Keller

Grades K-1 Spanish

Deslízate, Serpiente! por Shelby Alinski

Evelyn Del Ray Se Muda por Meg Medina

Gracias, Omu! por Oge Mora

La Boca Más Hambrienta del Mar por Peter Walters

Las Espinacas de Sylvia por Katherine Pryor

Grades 2-3 English

Deep in the Desert by Rhonda Lucas Donald

Geeger the Robot to the Rescue by Jarrett Lerner

Henry and Bea by Jessixa Bagley

Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Peña

My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World by Michael Robertson

Please Please the Bees by Gerald Kelley

The Dirt Book by David L. Harrison

The Empty Pot by Demi

Tudley Didn't Know by John Himmelman

Grades 2-3 Spanish

La Maceta Vacía por Demi

Milo Imagina el Mundo por Matt de la Peña

No Se Permiten Elefantes por Lisa Mantchev

Tudley No Sabia por John Himmelman

Una Casa Para Cangrejo Ermitaño por Eric Carle

Grades 4-5 English

Baby Mouse Queen of the World by Jennifer & Matthew Holm

Greystone Secrets #1: The Strangers by Margaret Peterson Haddix

Mistakes That Worked by Charlotte Foltz Jones

Return to Sender by Julia Alvarez

Serena Says by Tanita S. Davis

Spy School by Stuart Gibbs

The Astounding Broccoli Boy by Frank Cottrell Boyce

The Compton Cowboys: Young Readers' Edition by Walter Thompson-Hernandez

What is Climate Change? By Gail Herman

Grades 4-5 Spanish

Devolver al Remitente por Julia Alvarez

Escuela de Espías por Stuart Gibbs

La Matadragones: Cuentos de Latinoamérica por Jaime Hernandez

Maya Erikson y El Misterio del Laberinto por Jack Chabert

Un Chico de lo Más Normal por Gordon Korman