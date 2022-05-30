Reading With You: Summer Book List

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the Fort Worth Public Library and Reading Partners North Texas are Reading With You. We have compiled a wonderful list of books to encourage our young readers to read all summer long. The book lists below include books that can be borrowed for FREE in the Fort Worth Public Library Catalog and a great list of books recommended by our partners at Reading Partners North Texas in English and Spanish.
To apply for a free Fort Worth Public Library card, click HERE. Any student currently attending pre-K through 12th grade at any formally recognized educational institution in North Texas may borrow Fort Worth Public Library books at no cost. Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so. They can get a Non-Resident Student library card from any Fort Worth Public Library location and the card provides them access to digital content as well as physical materials.
FORT WORTH PUBLIC LIBRARY – Recommended Book List
Board Books
Summer Babies by Kathryn O. Galbraith. Snuggle up with your baby and read this board book about spending a summer day in the park. Available in the catalog HERE.
Dr. Seuss’s Summer Things. Join Thing 1 and Thing 2 as they spend their summer days at the shore. Available in the catalog HERE.
Easy Readers
Summer by Ann Herriges. Learn all about the season we call Summer in this early nonfiction book for beginning readers. Available in the catalog HERE.
Picture Books
And Then Comes Summer by Tom Brenner. From flip-flops and hide and seek to fireworks and ice-cream trucks, there is something for everyone in this bright and buoyant celebration of the summer season. Available in the catalog HERE.
Swashby and the Sea by Beth Ferry. No-nonsense Captain Swashby is used to the sea meeting all of his needs and when, after his retirement, new neighbors disturb his solitary life, the sea helps in just the right way. Available in the catalog HERE.
The Summer Nick Taught His Cat to Read by Curtis Manley. Nick tries to teach his cat to read. Available in the catalog HERE.
Summer Supper by Rubin Pfeffer. From farm to table, learn all about how we get our food with the story about the creation of a family meal. Available in the catalog HERE.
On the First Day of Summer Vacation by Tish Rabe. Explore everything the summer has to offer in this fun picture book that adapts the 12 Days of Christmas to a summer theme. Available in the catalog HERE.
Rules of Summer by Shaun Tan. Two boys explain the mysterious rules they learned over the summer as they learn how to navigate friendship and conflict. Available in the catalog HERE.
Children’s Fiction (grades 8-12)
Syndey A Frankle’s Summer Mix-Up by Danielle Joseph. Friends Maggie and Sydney create a daring scheme to take the summer classes the want to take. Available in the catalog HERE.
The Last Last-Day-of-Summer by Lamar Giles. Cousins Otto and Sheed accidentally freeze time on the last day of summer. Available in the catalog HERE.
Caterpillar Summer by Gillian McDunn. Cat spends the summer with the grandparents she never knew in a moving book that captures the heart of summer . . . and family. Available in the catalog HERE.
Summer of the Sea Serpent by Mary Pope Osborne. In the popular series, Jack and Annie travel in their magic tree house to the land of the mystical selkies to seek a magical sword for Merlin. Available in the catalog HERE.
Summer of Brave by Amy Noelle Parks. Lilla is dared by her best friend to start telling the truth instead of trying to keep everyone happy and now she has to decide if this is the summer, she will be brave. Available in the catalog HERE.
The Summer Camp from the Black Lagoon by Mike Thaler. Hubie tries to survive summer “camp” full of activities like, avoid the snakes in the lake and more in this summer themed installment of the popular and humorous series for young chapter book readers. Available in the catalog HERE.
NORTH TEXAS READING PARTNERS – Recommended Book List
Grades K-1 English
All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold
Evelyn Del Ray is Moving Away by Meg Medina
Me & Mama by Cozbi A. Cabrera
One Tiny Turtle by Nicola Davies
See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog by David LaRochelle
Ten Things I Can Do to Help My World by Melanie Walsh
Thank You, Omu by Oge Mora
The Animals Would Not Sleep by Sara Levine
We Are Growing! By Laurie Keller
Grades K-1 Spanish
Deslízate, Serpiente! por Shelby Alinski
Evelyn Del Ray Se Muda por Meg Medina
Gracias, Omu! por Oge Mora
La Boca Más Hambrienta del Mar por Peter Walters
Las Espinacas de Sylvia por Katherine Pryor
Grades 2-3 English
Deep in the Desert by Rhonda Lucas Donald
Geeger the Robot to the Rescue by Jarrett Lerner
Henry and Bea by Jessixa Bagley
Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Peña
My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World by Michael Robertson
Please Please the Bees by Gerald Kelley
The Dirt Book by David L. Harrison
The Empty Pot by Demi
Tudley Didn't Know by John Himmelman
Grades 2-3 Spanish
La Maceta Vacía por Demi
Milo Imagina el Mundo por Matt de la Peña
No Se Permiten Elefantes por Lisa Mantchev
Tudley No Sabia por John Himmelman
Una Casa Para Cangrejo Ermitaño por Eric Carle
Grades 4-5 English
Baby Mouse Queen of the World by Jennifer & Matthew Holm
Greystone Secrets #1: The Strangers by Margaret Peterson Haddix
Mistakes That Worked by Charlotte Foltz Jones
Return to Sender by Julia Alvarez
Serena Says by Tanita S. Davis
Spy School by Stuart Gibbs
The Astounding Broccoli Boy by Frank Cottrell Boyce
The Compton Cowboys: Young Readers' Edition by Walter Thompson-Hernandez
What is Climate Change? By Gail Herman
Grades 4-5 Spanish
Devolver al Remitente por Julia Alvarez
Escuela de Espías por Stuart Gibbs
La Matadragones: Cuentos de Latinoamérica por Jaime Hernandez
Maya Erikson y El Misterio del Laberinto por Jack Chabert
Un Chico de lo Más Normal por Gordon Korman