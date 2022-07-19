Reading With You Book of the Week: ‘See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog'

Read with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 all summer long.

“See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog” by author David LaRochelle, and illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka.

It's an adventure like no other when it comes to the stories this dog has to tell. It's a funny twist on some classics parents will recognize.

This book is recommended for children ages 4 to 6 years old.

