Plano Library's Reading Readiness Program Focuses on Early Childhood Literacy

The Plano Public Library, like many across North Texas, is using the summer to keep kids engaged in reading. Oftentimes, that’s not the easiest task for parents, but the library is working to change that.

“Out baseline goal is to support education at all ages,” library manager Cecily Ponce de Leon said. “Our staff is trained in ready to read. That looks at common things that we know as signing, talking and playing. The science behind how those teach kids the reading blocks of being able to learn how to read is what we really work on.”

Ponce de Leon said it’s that mindset driving the Reading Readiness program at the library.

“We’re really focusing on ages 0 to five. A lot of people look at that as story time and that’s what we call it. It’s much more than just reading and having fun with a book,” Ponce de Leon said.

They also offer community services like the Family Place. It’s part of a national program focusing on early childhood literacy. They provide language and speech resources for families.

“We have parent/child playgroups where we bring in local experts, speech pathologists, nutritionists and so much more so that in a relaxed environment they can get the information that they need," said Ponce de Leon.

From art classes to Wonder Books, that will read to your child, the library touts they are something for everyone. Complete with parent resources that can take them through the summer and beyond.