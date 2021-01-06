Participate in the 2021 Redistricting Process

The Redistricting process has begun, and NBC 5 would like to encourage you to learn more about Redistricting and what it will mean for our community.

Redistricting is the process of adjusting and redrawing voting district lines and boundaries for electoral and political districts. The purpose is to guarantee equal voter representation. Our cities and state use this process to determine who will represent you and your interest on City Councils, in the Texas House of Representatives, in the Texas State Senate and in the U.S. House of Representatives. Once those lines are re-drawn and approved, citizens vote within that new boundary.

There are virtual meetings and hearings taking place across the metroplex that you can participate in. Contact your local City Council Member to find out how you can educate yourself and participate in your city.

The City of Fort Worth Redistricting Task Force has provided the information for the upcoming Fort Worth Redistricting Hearings:

All Virtual Hearings at 6:00 p.m.

January 11

January 19 (in Spanish)

January 21

Watch online at https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/citysecretary/events/redistricting-task-force or visit www.FortWorthTexas.gov.

Search “Fort Worth Television FWTV” then choose how you would like to watch, online, on television or on YouTube.