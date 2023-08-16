NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants awards 8 local North Texas organizations

Get ready to be inspired by the incredible impact of NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants! NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have awarded a staggering $225,000 to not one, not two, but eight local non-profit organizations in the North Texas region.

These grants are a testament to our commitment to making a positive difference in the community. The organizations are doing remarkable work in three key areas: Youth Education and Empowerment, Next Generation Storytellers, and Community Engagement.

By supporting these organizations, the NBCUniversal Foundation is empowering our community and paving the way for a brighter future. Through their dedication and hard work, these non-profits organizations are making a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals in North Texas.

The NBCU Local Impact Grants application system allows organizations to submit a proposal based on their most innovative programs, their mission and their efforts to support the North Texas community.

The non-profit organizations receiving the grants are:

Chris Howell Foundation: $25,000

The Chris Howell Foundation provides services and programs addressing health, HIV/AIDS prevention, holistic health, and financial literacy.

Foundation for the Young Women’s Leadership Academy: $45,000

The Foundation for YWLA empowers young women in Fort Worth through college readiness programs, health and wellness life skills, and leadership preparation.

GEMS Camp: $25,000

Founded by STEM educator Saki Milton, GEMS camp equips minority girls with STEM (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) training. The 6-week camp has mentored more than 500 girls.

Hearts for Homes: $40,000

The nonprofit Christian outreach program works through volunteers to assist elderly homeowners and ensure they have safe housing. The home rehabilitation organization has assisted more than 500 seniors in Denton, TX.

Pasos for Oak Cliff: $25,000

Pasos for Oak Cliff is impacting youth by combining academics with sneaker design. The organization has provided more than 2,500 pairs of shoes to children while working to close the literacy gap.

Solar Car Challenge Foundation: Category: $25,000

The Educational organization teaches students about collaboration, critical thinking, and global implications by giving high-school students the opportunity to build their own solar-powered cars.

Teatro Hispano Dallas: $10,000

Teatro Hispano Dallas brings theatrical performances, through supporting local actors, producers, and artists. The non-profit focuses on showcasing the LatinX experience through its productions.

Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation: $30,000

The youth development organization focused on college readiness programs through enrichment and educational opportunities for children in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood of Dallas.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 applaud the selected organizations for their mission to create a positive change. Help us celebrate their amazing achievement as they continue supporting initiatives that make our North Texas community thrive!