Join NBC 5 for the More Than Pink Walk!

Susan G. Komen invites individuals to join the virtual More than Pink Walk on Saturday, October 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The event will focus on celebrating the fundraising efforts and recognition of survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer. Participants will learn about the impact of Komen’s research, public policy advocacy and direct patient support services.

The More Than Pink Walk creates an environment where women can put aside everything else in their lives and focus on sharing their stories, space and laughter. It is one of Komen’s signature fundraising events which kicks off with a 1 mile or 2.8-mile walk.

This year, the event will take place across virtual platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This will ensure the health and safety of the More Than Pink Walk participants and follow social distancing guidelines in the midst of the pandemic.

To receive the full experience and participate in the virtual event, individuals must download the More Than Pink Walk mobile app. From there, participants are encouraged to venture off on their neighborhood sidewalks to earn their Virtual Finisher Medal. In order to do so, they will walk 6,000 steps for their commitment to end breast cancer. To register, click here.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, click here.

Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth

More Than Pink Walk

Virtual Event

Saturday, October 3

8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Register: http://www.info-komen.org/site/TR?fr_id=8285&pg=entry