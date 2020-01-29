Kimbell Art Museum

Kimbell Art Museum Presents Free Gallery Talk Featuring Poet Greg Brownderville In “The Artist’s Eye” Series

Saturday, February 8

By Michael Gibson Jr and Madison Ladd

man sits on bench
Amelia Genao

Award-winning Dallas-based poet Greg Brownderville will present a talk for the Kimbell Art Museum's "Artist's Eye" series on Saturday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m. in the Louis I. Kahn Building's auditorium. Brownderville, associate professor of English at Southern Methodist University, will discuss a variety of works from the Kimbell's permanent collection in relation to his own interests. Nancy Edwards, curator of European art and head of academic services, will moderate this free program.

Brownderville has published three books of poems: A Horse with Holes in It (LSU Press, 2016); Deep Down in the Delta (Butler Center Books, 2012), based on folktales he gathered from his home community of Pumpkin Bend, Arkansas; and Gust (Northwestern University Press, 2011). Brownderville wrote the lyrics for a musical piece titled Ripple the Sky, which premiered with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2016. He also edits the Southwest Review, the nation's third-longest-running literary magazine, and directs the Creative Writing program at SMU.

In addition to talking about the connection between his poetry and the Kimbell's collection, Brownderville will introduce his new digital storytelling project, Fire Bones, which draws upon his interests in poetry, imagery, folklore and songwriting. He and his team will share their recent experience filming a music video in the Kimbell galleries for the soon-to-launch app, which will turn your smartphone into a magical storytelling machine.

"The Artist's Eye" program brings artists and architects to the museum to discuss works in the Kimbell's permanent collection or elements of its buildings, to share the special insights of practicing professionals and to relate older art or architecture to contemporary artistic concerns, including their own.

For more information, visit www.kimbellart.org.

The Artist's Eye
Featuring Poet Greg Brownderville
Saturday, February 8
11:00 a.m
The Kimbell Art Museum
3333 Camp Bowie Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
www.kimbellart.org

