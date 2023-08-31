Hispanic Heritage Celebration and Quinceañera Fashion Show at the Dallas Arboretum

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrates its sixth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10, as one of the first festivals to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. Highlights include its signature Quinceañera Fashion Show, live musical performances including Havana NRG!, cooking demonstrations and Hispanic-owned vendors. Presented by Bank of America, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration is included for all paid garden guests. Advanced online ticket reservations are required.

The festival starts on Saturday, September 9th, at 10 a.m. inside Rosine Hall with the beautiful Quinceañera Fashion Show. Select participants wear their beautiful and colorful quinceañera dresses and share their favorite traditions and future endeavors. Alicia Barrera, Reporter for NBC 5 and Telemundo 39, will emcee the fashion show. Following the show, the young women promenade through the garden for even more guests to see their dresses.

Throughout the garden on both days, the Dallas Arboretum has planned activities celebrating Hispanic culture and traditions including vendors, dance and musical performances, and cooking demonstrations.

Saturday, Sept. 9

10 a.m. – Celebration of Quinceañera Fashion Show (Rosine Hall)

11:15 a.m. – Quinceañera Parade (Paseo & A Tasteful Place)

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor market (Entry Plaza)

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Cooking Demonstration by Tineo Peruvian Cafe (A Tasteful Place)

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor market (ATP)

12 p.m.-2 p.m. – Adriana Cordero performance (Jeanne’s Pavilion)

1-2 p.m. Cooking Demonstration by Cuzco Peruvian Restaurant (A Tasteful Place)

2:30 p.m.–4 p.m. Havana NRG! (Rosine Hall)

Sunday, Sept. 10

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor market (Entry Plaza)

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Peruvian Consulate Performance (Rodriguez Gazebo)

11 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Cooking Demonstration by Chef Julian from Dallas Culinary Company (A Tasteful Place)

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor market (ATP)

12 p.m.-2 p.m. – Adriana Cordero performance (Jeanne’s Pavilion)

1-2 p.m. Cooking Demonstration (A Tasteful Place)

2 p.m.–4 p.m. Band Performance (Rosine Hall)

Schedule is subject to change. Please check the website and Dallas Arboretum’s social media for the latest information.

Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden:

Explore this award-winning eight-acre scientific garden where science and fun become one with its own STEM-related programming.

Celebration of Hispanic Scientists: Sept. 5-17, Exploration Center

STEM Stops:

12 p.m. – Minerva Cordero: Science of Shapes

1:30 p.m. – Gabriela Farfan: Minerals and Crystals

3:30 p.m. – Stephanie Castillo: Coding Musical Fruit

Walne Family Discovery Lab: Daily at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Natural Plantastic Lip Balm. Perfect for children 6 years old and up.

Special Weekend Activities

Saturday, Sept. 9

11am: OmniGlobe: Scarlin Hernandez: James Webb Space Telescope

11am-12pm: Las Estrellas De Tejas Performance (CAG Amphitheater)

12pm: Peruvian chicha morada demonstration and tasting (Exploration Center)

2:30pm: OmniGlobe: Burçin Mutlu-Pakdil: Starry Night

Sunday, Sept. 10

11am: Scarlin Hernandez: James Webb Space Telescope (OmniGlobe)

11am-12pm: Las Estrellas De Tejas Performance (CAG Amphitheater)

2:30pm: Burçin Mutlu-Pakdil: Starry Night (OmniGlobe)

For more activities and information on the Children’s Adventure Garden, visit here.