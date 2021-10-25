Hindu Festival of Diwali 2021

Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Diwali with NBC 5 and BAPS Charities of Dallas on November 5 at 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Irving. Every year, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir of Dallas commemorates the festival of Diwali with an array of celebrations catered to children and families.

Diwali is a special time for Hindus to connect with family and friends and to celebrate their tradition with great fanfare. The five days of Diwali are filled with rich culture, traditions and rituals that symbolize new beginnings and a renewed commitment to family.

The fifth day of the Diwali Festival marks the New Year. To celebrate this day, traditional offerings of Annakut are given to sacred images of Bhagwan, as a devotion. The process allows devotees to prepare vegetarian delicacies, along with western dishes, to symbolize their gratitude and love for Bhagwan.

All are welcome to join the Hindu Festival of Diwali hosted by BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir. For more information, visit www.baps.org/Global-Network/North-America/Dallas.aspx.

About BAPS

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a worldwide spiritual and humanitarian organization that is dedicated to community service, peace and harmony. The organization is motivated by Hindu principles and strives to care for the world and an array of societies, families and individuals. BAPS’ mission is to help develop better citizens of tomorrow with high self-esteem for their roots and culture. BAPS does so through various spiritual and humanitarian activities. BAPS consists of 3,300 international centers. They each support character building activities. BAPS aspires to build a community that is free of addictions as well as morally, ethically and spiritually pure. For more information, visit www.baps.org.

