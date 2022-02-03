Celebrate Black History with NBC 5. Enjoy the following events, organizations and sites that celebrate the success, traditions, and culture of Black Americans.

LOCAL EVENTS:

Now – February 28

“Lil and Satchmo”

Jubilee Theatre

506 Main Street

Fort Worth, TX

Jubilee Theatre takes the audience on a high-energy musical and love story about vocalist Lil Harden Armstrong and jazz icon, Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong.

Click here for more information.



Friday, February 4

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Shades of Black Showcase

Hosted by South Dallas Cultural Center

South Dallas Cultural Center

3400 S. Fitzhugh Avenue

Dallas, TX

Click here for more information.



February 5 – March 26

ArtCentre of Plano

Enjoy the Paintings by Abi Salami: Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien - No, I Regret Nothing.

Abi Salami is a Dallas-based artist whose works have been exhibited from coast to coast. The center is open Tuesday thru Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

902 East 16th Street

Plano, TX

Click here for more information.

Saturday, February 12

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Black History Heritage Tour of Far North Dallas (White Rock Lake)

Hosted by Remembering Black Dallas

Explore the rich history and culture of Black heritage in Far North Dallas. This historic tour, guided by George Keaton, Jr., Ph.D., a 5th generation descendant of the far North Dallas area, includes churches, cemeteries, historic sites, communities, and much more.

Click here for more information.

Tuesday, February 15

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Black History Month Celebration: Black Health and Wellness

Hosted by Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce

Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce

900 Conover Drive

Grand Prairie, TX

Click here for more information.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Wednesday, February 16

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Jim Austin Online Mega Mixer at the Worthington Renaissance: Valentines Edition

Hosted by National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum

200 Main Street

Fort Worth, TX

Click here for more information.

Thursday, February 17

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Women, Words, and Wisdom: Songs by Black Female Composers

Hosted by Fort Worth Opera

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

3200 Darnell Street

Fort Worth, TX

Click here for more information.

Thursday, February 18

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Virtual Artful Moments: Black History Month

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

Fort Worth, TX

Artful Moments is a monthly virtual program designed for visitors with early-stage dementia and their caregivers to connect with artworks in a social setting. The museum will explore different themes with conversations inspired by artists and artworks in the collection, do some hands-on activities at home, and share stories and experiences.

Click here for more information on this virtual presentation.

Friday, February 18

8:00 p.m.

Black History Month Pre-Bill Pickett Invitational Concert

Hosted by National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum

The Warehouse

1125 E. Berry Street

Fort Worth, TX

Click here for more information.

Saturday, February 19

1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo: Texas

Hosted by National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum

Cowtown Coliseum

121 E. Exchange Avenue

Fort Worth, TX

Click here for more information and search “Bill Pickett.”

Saturday, February 26

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Black History Month Business Expo

Hosted by National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum

The Warehouse

1125 E. Berry Street

Fort Worth, TX

Click here for more information.

Saturday, February 26

10:00 a.m.

Black History: Telling our stories with Toni Simmons

Toni Simmons is an award-winning author and storyteller.

Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum

110 W. Hickory St.

Denton, TX

Click here for more information for the free event.

VISIT THESE LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS, EXHIBITS AND SITES:

African American Museum of Dallas

3536 Grand Avenue

Dallas, TX

Explore the extensive permanent collection that ranges from inspiring Folk Art to centuries-old masterpieces and including African art, Black renaissance paintings, decorative arts, period rooms and contemporary art.

Click here for more information.

Bear Creek

Irving, TX

The Bear Creek community in west Irving is one of the oldest African-American communities in Dallas County. The three museums that comprise the Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Center tell the history of the Bear Creek community and of the African-American experience from the time of emancipation of the slaves through the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s.

The Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Center is available to view by appointment only.

Click here for more information or call to make an appointment (972) 721-4754.

Collin College Black American Awareness Committee

African American History Month: Health and Wellness

Now – February 28

McKinney, TX

Click here for a schedule of events and locations.

Denton County Office of History and Culture Blog

The blog is a series of blogs that will explore the history of Black Americans in Denton County.

Denton, TX

Click here for more information.

Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House

2618 Warren Avenue

Dallas, TX

This historic home is filled with the legacy of Mrs. Craft’s work to promote equal rights for all. The house is currently open by appointment only. For more information click here and contact The City of Callas Office of Cultural Affairs at 214-670-3687.

Click here for more information.

Perot Museum

Science Spotlight: Visionary STEM Leaders

Now – February 28

Learn more about Black STEM leaders featured in the Perot Museum’s virtual Field Street staircase design throughout the month of February.

Click here for more information on this virtual exhibit.

Queen City Heights Historic District

Dallas, Texas

This district is the earliest Black community that survives in South Dallas. The buildings in the Queen City Historic District date from 1905 to 1929.

Click here for more information.

Self-Guided Black History Tour

Visit Fort Worth

Take a self-guided tour of Fort Worth’s top heritage sites in the Black community.

Click here for more information.

Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society

9th Annual Juried Art Show: Black Health and Wellness

Now – February 28

View the juried art show and the rich variety of exhibits, resources, historical archives, collections, and heritage services.

1020 E. Humbolt

Fort Worth, TX

Click here for more information.

Tenth Street Historic District

Dallas, Texas

This historic district is one of the only remaining intact Freedman’s Towns in the nation. Freed slaves began living in the Tenth Street District after the Civil War ended. The neighborhood consists of 257 domestic structures, four commercial structures, three institutional structures and one cemetery.

Click here for more information.

Urban Arts Center

Black Experience Pop-Up Museum

Now – February 28

Experience this fully immersive popup art gallery that spans black history and black triumph.

807 Hutchins Rd.

Dallas

Click here for more information.

VIRTUAL EXPERIENCES THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES:

Archives of African American Music and Culture

Indiana University

AAAMC - The Black Church Mixtape: A Virtual Listening Party on February 11 at 7:00 p.m.

AAAMC Speaks – a documentary series (20-minute episodes) on the legacy of the Black music community and highlights a wealth of materials available within Indiana University's AAAMC.

Bloomington, IN

Click here for more information.

Bullock Museum

1800 Congress Avenue

Austin, TX

Click here for more information on Black History in Texas.

Dance Theater of Harlem

466 W 152nd Street

New York, NY

Click here for more information on the history of Dance Theater of Harlem.

Gordon Parks Foundation

48 Wheeler Avenue

Pleasantville, NY

Click here for more information.

MLK Jr. Center for Non-Violent Social Change (The King Center)

449 Auburn Avenue

Atlanta, GA

Click here for more information.

Museum of African American Art

4005 Crenshaw Blvd Fl 3

Los Angeles, CA

Click here for more information on the Palmer Hayden Collection.

Negro League Baseball Museum

1616 E. 18th Street

Kansas City, MO

Click here for more information.

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

1400 Constitution Ave NW

Washington, D.C.

Click here to celebrate Black History through the lens of health and wellness.