2023 Parade of Lights celebrates TCU's 150th Anniversary

Get ready to light up the night and join in the festivities as NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to celebrate The Parade of Lights in honor of TCU's momentous 150th anniversary! This dazzling event will take place right in the heart of downtown Fort Worth, where the streets will come alive with a magical display of lights, music, and of course, Santa Claus!

Gather your family and friends for an unforgettable evening as we pay tribute to TCU's rich history and achievements. The parade promises to be a visual feast for all ages, with brilliantly illuminated floats, marching bands spreading joy through music, and a host of other surprises that will make this celebration truly memorable.

But that's not all - in honor of TCU's remarkable milestone, we are thrilled to announce that coach Sonny Dykes himself will be joining us at the parade! This is your chance to catch a glimpse of this legendary figure as he leads the way in commemorating TCU's incredible journey over the past 150 years.

You can also expect pre-parade music, displays, and make a day out of it by arriving early and enjoying lunch at one of the many savory restaurants in Downtown Ft. Worth.

So mark your calendars for this extraordinary event on Sunday, November 19th. Bring your holiday spirit and join us as we come together to celebrate the holiday season with the Downtown Ft. Worth Community. The 2023 Parade of Lights is set to be an enchanting evening filled with joy, laughter, and plenty of festive cheer. Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience – see you there!

Parade of Lights:

Sunday, November 19

Location: Downtown Fort Worth

Theme: Holiday Magic

Grand Marshall: Coach Sonny Dykes, in honor of TCU's 15th Anniversary



Schedule of Activities:

All Day: Shopping and Dining Downtwon Ft. Worth

4:30 p.m.: Enjoy Hot Chocolate and get an early seat!

6:00 p.m.: Parade begins featuring 100 illuminated entries

7:20 p.m.: Santa Claus begins his trip around the route