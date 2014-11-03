2014 Salvation Army Angel Tree

NBC 5 and the Salvation Army invite you to join us in supporting the Salvation Army Angel Tree program this year. Most of us look forward to receiving gifts over the holidays; however, many North Texas residents are not so fortunate.

The Salvation Army will strive to collect approximately 300,000 donated Christmas gifts to distribute to an estimated 58,000 individuals. This includes children, special care individuals, senior citizens, veterans and disabled adults of any age who could miss out on the joy of Christmas.

As of Thursday morning there were 2,000 Angels that have been adopted whose gifts have not been returned. All gifts need to be returned no later than Friday to one of the following Salvation Army Christmas Centers:

9216 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, Texas

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- Weekdays

229 E. Felix St.

Fort Worth, Texas 76115

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Weekdays

Through Wednesday, gifts were collected at 10 local shopping malls, as well as more than 400 companies and churches that operate Angel Trees on-site, so their employees and members can easily participate.

The last date to return unwrapped gifts to each mall was Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Adopt an Angel at your local mall or online at DFWAngelTree.org.

Salvation Army Angel Tree:

Nov. 7 – Dec. 10

NorthPark Center

Collin Creek Mall

Galleria Dallas

Ridgmar Mall

Town East Mall

North East Mall

Grapevine Mills Mall

Hulen Mall

Golden Triangle Mall

Parks at Arlington



