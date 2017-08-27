Dallas Prepares Convention Center as Mega Shelter for Harvey Flooding Victims - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WEATHER ALERT
Radar-8pm-082617
Tracking Harvey
Unprecedented flooding hits Texas coast
OLY-DFW
Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey

Harvey was a category 4 hurricane when it hit the Texas Gulf Coast

Dallas Prepares Convention Center as Mega Shelter for Harvey Flooding Victims

By Frank Heinz

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Prepares Convention Center as Mega Shelter for Harvey Flooding Victims
    NBC 5 News
    Dallas Convention Center

    The city of Dallas says state officials have asked them to prepare The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center as a mega shelter to house Hurricane Harvey evacuees seeking safety from the deluge of rain and rising floodwaters along the Texas Gulf Coast.

    The city said they plan to have the facility ready to accommodate 5,000 people by Tuesday morning.

    “We have been advised by the state to be prepared for up to 5,000 evacuees, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes to accommodate our fellow Texans who may need assistance,” said Rocky Vaz, director of the Dallas Office of Emergency Management. Many City departments, Red Cross, Dallas County, Parkland Hospital, the Salvation Army, Children’s Hospital and numerous volunteer agencies and organizations are now working out the logistics to have the shelter up and running and ready to take in guests Tuesday morning, Aug. 29.

    Earlier Sunday, the city opened a third shelter for evacuees at the Samuell Grand Recreation Center after shelters at the Tommie Allen (123 people) and Walnut Hill (290 people) recreation centers reached capacity. The third shelter, like the previous shelters, is run by the American Red Cross.

    Gov. Abbott Harvey Update, Aug. 27Gov. Abbott Harvey Update, Aug. 27

     Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives the lastest update on the catastrophic flooding following the landfall of Hurricane Harvey, Aug. 27, 2017. The governor announced he was mobilizing 3,000 national and state guard while adding that more counties have been added to the disaster list.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins previously voiced concern that there were not enough shelters for storm victims.

    "We have approximately 740,000 people who live in this hurricane watch area of 30 counties, we have a maximum capacity, if we open all shelters — both private and public — in Texas of about 41,000 shelter spaces. So that's right at 700,000 people who we don't have shelter space for," Jenkins said. "So what I'm asking is that if your cousin who is a pain in the neck to you asks to sleep on your couch for a few days, let the cousin sleep on the couch."

    Jenkins also voiced concern for evacuees coming up Interstate 45 from Houston who might not have enough money to fill up their tank running out of gas while on sitting in traffic turning the highway into a parking lot.

    "Fill up that tank completely," he said. "It may take a lot more gas to make this trip, you may have a seven hour journey because of traffic."

    Jenkins said most evacuees from Houston will come to Dallas, while Corpus Christi evacuees will go to San Antonio.

    Texas Department of Transportation signs along the highway in Ellis County will instruct evacuees to call 211 to find out which Dallas shelters that are open.

    NBC 5/Kroger Team Up For Hurricane Harvey Relief

     NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.

    Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:

    DONATE CLOTHING, SUPPLIES
    Trusted World (15660 N. Dallas Parkway - Dallas) will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 to accept good condition gently-used clothing, toiletries, hygiene products and non-perishable food. TrustedWorld.org

    DONATE MONEY

    DONATE BLOOD
    Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999

    HELP PETS
    SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift

    Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices