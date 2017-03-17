Zuzu Verk to be Buried Sunday; Ex-Boyfriend Indicted in Her Murder | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Zuzu Verk to be Buried Sunday; Ex-Boyfriend Indicted in Her Murder

Verk expected to be laid to rest Sunday in Keller

By Frank Heinz

    Alpine Police Department

    What to Know

    • Zuzu Renee Verk, 22, was reported missing in October 2016 by her boyfriend, two days after he last saw her. Her body was found in February.

    • Robert Fabian, Verk's boyfriend, was named a suspect; police said he's been uncooperative in the investigation.

    • Verk, whose cause of death has not been revealed, to be laid to rest Sunday in Keller.

    Robert Fabian, the ex-boyfriend of Zuzu Verk, was indicted in her murder Friday morning, according to a report by NBC affiliate KWES-TV.

    Alpine police say they arrested Robert Fabian in connection with the disappearance of a 22-year-old college student from Fort Worth.
    Photo credit: Alpine Police Department | NBC 5 News

    Following his indictment by a Brewster County grand jury, Fabian's bond was increased by $750,000 to $925,000. He is still being held on $175,000 bond on the charge of tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse.

    Verk, of Fort Worth, was attending Sul Ross State University in Alpine when she disappeared Oct. 12, 2016. The 22-year-old was reported missing two days later by Fabian, who told police he'd last seen her two days before.

    After months of searching, her body was found in a shallow grave northwest of Alpine.

    Exactly how Verk died has not been revealed by investigators.

    KWES-TV reported Verk will be buried Sunday in Keller.

    Published 35 minutes ago
