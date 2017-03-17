What to Know Zuzu Renee Verk, 22, was reported missing in October 2016 by her boyfriend, two days after he last saw her. Her body was found in February.

Robert Fabian, Verk's boyfriend, was named a suspect; police said he's been uncooperative in the investigation.

Verk, whose cause of death has not been revealed, to be laid to rest Sunday in Keller.

Robert Fabian, the ex-boyfriend of Zuzu Verk, was indicted in her murder Friday morning, according to a report by NBC affiliate KWES-TV.

Alpine police say they arrested Robert Fabian in connection with the disappearance of a 22-year-old college student from Fort Worth.

Following his indictment by a Brewster County grand jury, Fabian's bond was increased by $750,000 to $925,000. He is still being held on $175,000 bond on the charge of tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Verk, of Fort Worth, was attending Sul Ross State University in Alpine when she disappeared Oct. 12, 2016. The 22-year-old was reported missing two days later by Fabian, who told police he'd last seen her two days before.

After months of searching, her body was found in a shallow grave northwest of Alpine.

Exactly how Verk died has not been revealed by investigators.

KWES-TV reported Verk will be buried Sunday in Keller.