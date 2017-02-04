Police Arrest Boyfriend in Missing Woman's Case

On Saturday morning, police in Alpine, Texas arrested the boyfriend of missing college student Zuzu Verk. Police, family and friends have searched for the missing 22-year-old since last October.

Police in Alpine said they arrested Robert Fabian for "tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse."

On Friday, police found human remains in a shallow grave off Wagon Road in Sunny Glen, northwest of Alpine. Police have not said if the remains belong to Verk.

The remains are being transported to the University of North Texas for identification.

It was Fabian who reported Verk missing on October 14, 2016. Police said was Fabian a suspect in Verk's disappearance last fall.