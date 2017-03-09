Dozens of families living in fear of being torn apart came to West Dallas Thursday looking for help.

Nearly 100 people, some of them undocumented immigrants, gathered in West Dallas Thursday to learn what rights they have should they face deportation.

Dozens of families that fearful of being torn apart learned about immigration law, Power of Attorney, and legal guardianship from attorneys and activists.

"I don't like to think about it. To think about my parents gone, it's scary," said Samantha Serrato, the child of undocumented immigrant parents.

Serrato came to the meeting to learn about her parents' rights. She was also looking for a little bit of hope. Neither of her parents speaks English very well and Samantha said their lifestyle has changed since the November election.

"My parents have to be more careful when driving. It's dangerous whenever they go out," she said. "They could get deported at anytime."

If that were to happen Samantha and her three siblings, all U.S. citizens, would be left alone in the country. Samantha's parents have already started preparing for that possibility.

"They're fixing up the house to sell it so that, just in case anything happens, we don't have much of a weight on my sister and I," she said.

Brian Wayman, an attorney, participated in the meeting to dispel any rumors of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and to let families know that even though they are undocumented they can take steps to protect their families.

"They are trying to push to deport the parents, but then put these children into custody, into foster care," he said. "We want them to know their rights."