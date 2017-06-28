Texas Connects Us: Zola the Viral Gorilla

Last week the Dallas Zoo caught one of it's gorillas splashing around in his bath.

According to zoo keepers, fourteen year old Zola was just doing what he does when no one else is around.

The video was posted on YouTube and has now been viewed more than two million times.

"We never thought about how big this would have been because that's not something we worry about," joked zoo keeper Sarah Villarreal. "We just like to share with the public, show them how much fun we get to have."

The gorillas have always been one of the main attractions, but now Zola is a bona fide star.

"Once I saw the video, I was like, hey, I want to see this one in particular," said Michael Roper. "Everyone wants to be happy and that gorilla was very happy that day. He loves his bath."

Apparently his love for splashing around is in his blood.

"His father is down in Houston and has been a big fan of water play, so he did a little dancing as well," said Villarreal. "Zola seems to have inherited that. He's just being a silly gorilla."

