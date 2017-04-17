Plano Day Care Worker Seen Throwing Child to Floor in Video

A Plano day care center is under investigation after a live video feed showed a young child thrown to the floor by a caretaker there.

"Any parent out there, it's going to be something that's just horrific," said Plano police spokesman Ofc. David Tilley. "But any human being to see a toddler treated that way is just, that's just unacceptable."

The video, a recording of a live feed from The Children's Courtyard of Plano, has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook.

In it, a day care worker is seen pushing a young child to the floor, then moments later picking up the same child and throwing him onto a rubber mat.

"This child, who was moving before all off a sudden after getting thrown to the ground, is no longer moving," said Tilley, who said of the day care worker, "She then covers that child up and then sits down and proceeds on with her day."

Plano police say the child is OK, and detectives are now considering charges against the day care worker.

The Children's Courtyard sent the following statement to NBC5:

"Upon being made aware of this situation, we immediately notified the authorities and partnered with the state as well as conducted our own investigation. Those involved are no longer employed with us.

"We have strict policies and procedures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our children, and to make certain we meet or exceed state guidelines. We don't tolerate deviation from those standards. Upon being made aware of this situation, we immediately notified the authorities and partnered with the state as well as conducted our own investigation. Those involved are no longer employed with us.

"We will continue to work closely with licensing and reiterate our training processes with all staff. We take our responsibility seriously, and are committed to ensuring our children receive high quality early education and nurturing care."

Plano police say the day care worker could be charged with a third-degree felony, endangering a child with bodily injury, which carries a possible prison sentence of two to 10 years and a fine up to $10,000.

Regulators with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services report the day care center, which can accommodate 245 children, has seen 28 violations over the past two years, eight of which are considered serious enough to put children at risk.