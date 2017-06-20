Parents Thankful Son Alive After Deep Ellum Attack, Robbery

Michael Moreno was attacked and robbed early Sunday, June 18, while walking to the Deep Ellum DART station, his family says.

A family is thankful their son is alive after he was attacked and severely beaten in Deep Ellum over the weekend.

Michael Moreno was walking to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit station along North Good Latimer Expressway early Sunday morning after finishing a night of work when he was attacked, according to his father, David Moreno, who spoke with NBC 5/Telemundo 39.

It happened at about 3:50 a.m.

David Moreno said his son was kicked to the ground and then beaten continuously for about five minutes before the perpetrators took his money and phone.

He is now at Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he will have to undergo multiple surgeries to repair the damage to his face, jaw and teeth, said his father.

"It's been a tough couple of days, basically," David Moreno said. "It's hard to see anyone beaten the way he was beaten, but let it be your own family, that compounds it."

After the attack Michael Moreno was able to get on the DART train, said his father, and eventually use an emergency phone at the Royal Lane station to dial his parents and 911 for help.

DART spokesman Mark Ball confirmed their police officers are investigating this case. No information about any suspects have been released.

Michael Moreno works at RBC and Off The Record, two bars in Deep Ellum.

His friends and family have established a Go Fund Me page to help him with any medical expenses.

