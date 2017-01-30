Mother, Son Injured in Plano Apartment Fire: FD

A mother and her child have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Plano.

The fire started at about 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of Preston Road at the Villas of Preston Creek Apartments.

Plano fire officials said a woman and a child were injured in the fire.

It is not clear if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

