Mother, Son Injured in Plano Apartment Fire: FD

By Holley Ford

    A mother and her child have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Plano.

    The fire started at about 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of Preston Road at the Villas of Preston Creek Apartments.

    Plano fire officials said a woman and a child were injured in the fire.

    It is not clear if anyone else was injured.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

