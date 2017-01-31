McKinney Boy Invents Device to Prevent Hot Car Deaths | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Boy Invents Device to Prevent Hot Car Deaths

By Meredith Yeomans

    NBC 5 News
    Bishop Curry V

    The number of children who overheated and died inside cars increased across the country last year, and Texas had the highest number of cases.

    Now a boy from McKinney has invented what he hopes is a life-saving tool that every parent could use.

    Bishop Curry V says he was inspired to create a device he calls "Oasis" after a baby died in hot minivan last summer outside a home in Melissa.

    The home is near the Curry family's home in McKinney.

    "I knew exactly where the house was," said Bishop Curry IV, the 10-year-old's father.

    The tragedy hit close to home for the Curry family because they have a 1-year-old daughter of their own.

    "Sometimes babies fall asleep and they're really quiet, so if you're rushing home from work or you're rushing to the grocery store, I could see how somebody could forget," said Curry IV, who is an engineer for Toyota in Plano.

    The device is currently in the design phase. It would attach to a car seat, detect if a child is left inside the vehicle and then blow cool air until parents and authorities are notified.

    "It would be a dream to have lots of inventions that would save many lives," said Curry V.

    The fifth grader already has a provisional patent on the "Oasis."

    Toyota has already taken notice of the invention.

    Curry IV recently traveled to Michigan to introduce the idea at an auto safety conference.

