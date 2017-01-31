McKinney Boy Invents Device to Prevent Hot Car Deaths

The number of children who overheated and died inside cars increased across the country last year, and Texas had the highest number of cases.

Now a boy from McKinney has invented what he hopes is a life-saving tool that every parent could use.

Bishop Curry V says he was inspired to create a device he calls "Oasis" after a baby died in hot minivan last summer outside a home in Melissa.

The home is near the Curry family's home in McKinney.

"I knew exactly where the house was," said Bishop Curry IV, the 10-year-old's father.

The tragedy hit close to home for the Curry family because they have a 1-year-old daughter of their own.

"Sometimes babies fall asleep and they're really quiet, so if you're rushing home from work or you're rushing to the grocery store, I could see how somebody could forget," said Curry IV, who is an engineer for Toyota in Plano.

The device is currently in the design phase. It would attach to a car seat, detect if a child is left inside the vehicle and then blow cool air until parents and authorities are notified.

"It would be a dream to have lots of inventions that would save many lives," said Curry V.

The fifth grader already has a provisional patent on the "Oasis."

Toyota has already taken notice of the invention.

Curry IV recently traveled to Michigan to introduce the idea at an auto safety conference.