Collin County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested Benito Jose Resendiz (inset) in connection with the recent shooting of several car windows

Collin County Sheriff's deputies said they arrested a man in connection with the recent shooting of several car windows.

Authorities said they saw Benito Jose Resendiz shoot at a window and arrested him. He was charged with felony deadly conduct discharging a firearm.

Deputies said they're investigating whether he was involved in the reported shooting of at least seven drivers' car windows during from Feb. 17 to March 9 between the hours of 7 and 11:30 p.m.

Four reported incidents occurred along Country Club Road in Lucas. Two others were reported near the intersection of Country Club and Stacy roads in Fairview.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Collin County Sheriff’s deputies asked anyone with information about the shootings to call them at 972-547-5100.

