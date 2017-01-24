A community came together to say goodbye Tuesday to Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker -- a solider, an officer, a father, a friend. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

What to Know Little Elm police Detective Jerry Walker was shot and killed Jan. 17 responding to a call about an armed man outside a home.

Walker is survived by his four children who range in age from a few months to 22 years old.

Donations for the Walker family are being accepted at the Capital One Bank - Little Elm Branch on East Eldorado Parkway.

Family and friends of slain Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker said goodbye to the fallen police officer at his funeral in Plano Tuesday morning.

Walker was a well-known and beloved member of the force and is credited with touching many young lives through the years.

His fellow officers traveled to his funeral at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. To make that possible, police officers and staff from agencies around North Texas are stepping into a number of positions in Little Elm so citizens retain police protection during the funeral.

“We have a group called the ‘Brotherhood for the Fallen’ and they have taken the officers in that group and traveled to Little Elm on almost a daily basis and helped out honestly with however they can,” Fort Worth police officer Tamara Valle said. “Officers from around the state have been coming in as well, so they have been handling some of that also.”

Along with Fort Worth, officers from Frisco and Plano and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office have offered aid to ensure Little Elm officers and staff have time to heal after the death.

Slain Little Elm Officer Jerry Walker Laid to Rest in Plano

“Fort Worth is always willing to help out any communities that need help from us. In particular our brothers and sisters in blue,” Valle said. “So, in this case, we have been helping out with certain guard details and honorary details.”

Police said it is never easy to lose one of their own, but Walker is the first officer in the history of the Little Elm Police Department killed in the line of duty.

“However they need us to help, we’re going to be there,” Valle said, “If we just need to be there to hold a hand, listen to what they are saying, we’re going to be there and we’re going to do that.”

Little Elm town offices will be closed Tuesday to allow everyone to attend the funeral. Emergency services will be handled by neighboring agencies.

Firefighters Fill Void in Little Elm

Firefighters from neighboring communities were also called on to help, and honored to do so.

Fire crews from Lake Cities and Highland Village handled medical and fire calls throughout the town to allow fellow Little Elm firefighters to attend Detective Walker’s funeral.

“We’re pretty much a brotherhood even though we wear a different patch,” said Vince Jones, paramedic at Highland Village. “We’re all a family.”

Lake Cities and Little Elm crews always help each other out on a regular basis through mutual-aid agreements, but Captain Troy Hammons said today was different – and special.

“It is an honor to come over here and help out,” Hammons said. “What more would you want to do than to show them that we’re here until they need to come back.”

Crews will be on scene throughout the evening to allow Little Elm firefighters to mourn.

Lewisville Fire helped Lake Cities cover their town, while Flower Mount assisted Highland Village.

“I get chills every time something like this happens to see the support,” Jones said.

Funds Raised for Walker's Family

A memorial fund has been set up for the Walker family -- anyone who wishes to contribute can make a donation at the Capital One Bank - Little Elm branch. You can mail donations to the bank, in the name of the "Jerry Walker Fund" to 2821 East Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm.

Separately, on Monday Jan. 30, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Whataburger on 8000 Farm-to-Market Road 423 will donate 20 percent of sales to Walker's family. A spokesperson for the restaurant said Walker was a frequent customer and they wanted to do something to support his family.

Video from Detective Jerry Walker's Funeral

NBC 5's Larry Collins and Homa Bash contributed to this report.