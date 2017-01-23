Thousands of people lined the procession route for Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker to Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. (Published 5 hours ago)

People gathered along the streets in Denton and Collin counties to honor the life and legacy of fallen Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker Monday afternoon during his funeral procession.

Flags and blue ribbons lined the streets of Little Elm, a town deep in mourning since the Jan. 17 standoff and shooting that claimed Walker’s life.

The gunman, Rudy Garcia, was later found dead in the home.

Jennifer Berendt was one of the volunteers lining Little Elm bridge with flags before the procession made its way through town.

“We want to honor Detective Walker and everything he’s done for the community and for the kids here. It’s just no greater honor than what he’s done for us,” Berendt said.

The memorial for Walker continues to grow day by day, with flowers, teddy bears and cards lining the front of the police department on Eldorado Parkway.

In Plano outside Prestonwood Baptist Church, a few gathered to pay their respects during the procession prior to Monday evening's public viewing at the church.

"It's just said," said Kaelee Beck, a former student in Little Elm, who said Walker was a mentor to many. "He was kind of like a father figure some people never had."

"I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for him," Nicole Gibbs said through her tears. "When I tried to kill myself, he was there. When I dropped out of school, he was there."

Walker’s funeral begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Little Elm town offices will be closed Tuesday to allow everyone to attend the funeral. Emergency services will be handled by neighboring agencies.

Walker leaves behind four children.