Frisco Police Seek Information on Deadly Wreck

Frisco police need the public's help to determine what caused a deadly wreck on Highway 121.

It happened Friday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m.



Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the southbound lanes of State Highway 121 near Lebanon Road when the driver, 27-year-old Jeffrey Cosby of Frisco, was involved in a crash with a semi.

Cosby was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Frisco where he died. Cosby, police said, appeared to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No one else was injured.

Police say the driver of the semi stopped.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.