Frisco Police Seek Information on Deadly Wreck - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Frisco Police Seek Information on Deadly Wreck

By Meredith Yeomans

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Frisco Police Seek Information on Deadly Wreck
    NBC 5 News

    Frisco police need the public's help to determine what caused a deadly wreck on Highway 121.

    It happened Friday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m.

    Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the southbound lanes of State Highway 121 near Lebanon Road when the driver, 27-year-old Jeffrey Cosby of Frisco, was involved in a crash with a semi.

    Cosby was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Frisco where he died. Cosby, police said, appeared to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

    No one else was injured.

    Police say the driver of the semi stopped.

    The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and no charges have been filed at this time.

    Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.

    Published 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices