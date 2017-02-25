Sara Beltran-Hernandez has been at a detention center in Alvarado since 2015. Her family is currently seeking "humanitarian parole" due to Hernandez's medical condition. (February 25, 2017)

The attorney for a woman being held in a North Texas detention center says medical records confirm her client has a brain tumor.

The family of Sara Beltran-Hernandez is asking for humanitarian parole.

The 26-year-old from El Salvador entered the country near Hidalgo in November 2015. Her request for asylum was denied, and she's been fighting deportation ever since.

Last month, an immigration judge ordered for her to be removed from the country, but Hernandez has spent the past two weeks in a hospital after collapsing.

This week, she was discharged from the hospital and sent back to the deportation center in Alvarado.

"Being in detention while she's going through all of this is bad for her health," said Hernandez's attorney. "Morally, it is not nice for her to be locked up while she is suffering in this way. She needs the love and support of her family."

Immigration officials say Hernandez was determined to be in "stable condition" when she was brought back from the hospital, and is also under 24-hour medical supervision at the dentention center.

Hernandez is scheduled to see a neurosurgeon next week.