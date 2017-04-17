Every Day is a West Memorial for Fallen Firefighter's Father

Phil Calvin's son, Perry Calvin, a volunteer firefighter, was one of 15 people who died in the explosion in West, Texas, on April 17, 2013.

Everywhere Phil Calvin looks on his property outside West, Texas, he sees his son, Perry Calvin.

"He helped build everything here," said Phil Calvin, looking around his farm. "I bought that tractor new in '91. He drove it a lot."

Perry Calvin was a volunteer firefighter. He was in West on April 17, 2013, for a class at the EMS building in town.

"You'd give anything to say, 'Don't go to class tonight. Something bad is going to happen,'" Phil Calvin said.

That was the night the West Fertilizer Company plant exploded.

Perry Calvin was one of 15 people who died in the explosion. Twelve of the victims were first responders who ran to help.

"Right place, wrong time," Phil Calvin said. "After four years, when I start talking about it sometimes, I tear up."

"It doesn't have to be April 17 for me to think about what happened in West, and what happened to Perry, and how much I miss him and will always miss him," the father said. "He was somebody to be missed."

Last year, federal investigators concluded the West disaster was caused by an arson fire, not an accidental fire. Though the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the investigation is still open, no one has been arrested.

"I can't even tell you what I'd like to see happen to the person," Phil Calvin said. "But I'd like to see 'em caught."