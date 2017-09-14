Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A crane is getting a police escort on Interstate 35E in Dallas Thursday afternoon.

The crane was spotted near Mockingbird Lane at about 3:30 p.m., heading southbound on I-35E, as several officers blocked entrance ramps along the route.

The crane is likely on its way to Lee Park, where the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is due for removal, per a vote by the City Council.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.