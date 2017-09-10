Crane Headed to Remove Lee Statue Involved in Fatal Crash

A crane headed to remove the Robert E. Lee Statue in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas was involved in a deadly crash Sunday night, The Dallas Morning News confirmed.

One person was killed in the crash when an 18-wheeler collided with the crane from Houston Sunday night.

Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune told the Dallas Morning News the crane was en route to Lee Park to attempt to remove the statue which was the subject of a city council vote last week.

Fortune told the Dallas Morning News the driver of the 18-wheeler was killed in the crash.

The Dallas City Council voted 13-1 to remove the statue which has set atop Lee Park since being unveiled by then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1936.



Read more on this story from the Dallas Morning News.

