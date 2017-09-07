Live, aerial video from Lee Park will appear in the player above.



A last-minute restraining order preventing the city of Dallas from removing a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Lee Park Wednesday afternoon has been lifted, clearing the way for the statue's removal.

A hearing was held in U.S. District Judge Sidney Fitzwater's courtroom Thursday afternoon, hours after the city filed a response to the TRO saying the plaintiff's rights were not violated, that due process was not denied and that removing the statue does not cause them due harm.

The judge agreed and lifted the TRO, allowing the city to move forward.

It is not yet clear when the city will remove the statue, but it's not expected to be removed Thursday.



The City Council voted 13-1 Wednesday morning to immediately remove the statue. City crews arrived at Lee Park a short time later and began preparing the statue for removal. At about 4:30 p.m., word of the TRO had been received and work at the site stopped.

Hiram Patterson and members of the Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed the TRO lawsuit Wednesday. Patterson later told NBC 5, "It's a historical figure. I don't believe in taking down historical figures, right or wrong, for what they did."

The former Commander of the Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Gary Bray, raced to deliver the TRO and stop the statue's removal.

"The monument means a lot to me," said Bray. "Had to hit that first line of police and tell them I had an order from the judge."

The Lee Statue was to be taken to Hensley Field for storage as the Task Force discusses options for a future location. It would not be destroyed.

Before the TRO was announced, Lee Park and the Arlington Hall Conservancy issued a statement supporting the council's decision to move the city-owned statue while bringing up what to do with the signature corner once the statue is gone.

“The Conservancy stands ready to work with the City on the next generation for one of the most treasured parks in Dallas. This statue is owned by the City, not the Conservancy. We are entrusted with the park’s beautification and maintenance, and over twenty years, the Conservancy has helped build a solid foundation and created a true urban oasis.

“There are a couple of important issues for this transition. First, there are established and lengthy protocols for park naming. We are hoping that process can be expedited, and the Council will simply return the park’s moniker to Oak Lawn Park which was the original designation of the property when the park was established in the early 1900s. Secondly, the monument’s departure will leave a prominent, signature corner empty; it’s a vacancy we will need to address. Overall, our board is committed to the preservation of what we call a ‘mini-Arboretum’ that is close to thousands of homeowners and businesses. Finally, we do applaud the Council’s commitment to make this decision a healing cornerstone and a positive for our collective future.”

