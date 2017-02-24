Cowtown Marathon Draws 25,000 Runners to Fort Worth

About 25,000 runners from every state and 14 countries will participate in Fort Worth's Cowtown Marathon this weekend.

About 25,000 runners from every state and 14 countries will participate in the Cowtown Marathon this weekend, including a Houston father who set the world record for fastest marathon pushing a stroller.

Organizers raced to finish last-minute preparations late Friday after planning the event for months.

"There's always little things, fires you have to put out here and there," said Cowtown Executive Director Heidi Swartz. "It's a year-long project. We work on it really hard all year."

The event started 39 years ago.

It's the largest multi-event race in North Texas and has an economic impact of $10 million, organizers said.

Among those participating this year in the ultra-marathon is Calum Neff, an oilfield worker from Houston.

"I love this event," he said. "It's a great course."

Neff set two Guinness World Records last year for running the fastest marathon and half-marathon while pushing a stroller.

His daughters Alessandra, 4, and Holland, 2, often run with him.

But on Sunday, the girls will be waiting for him at the finish line.

He'll run the ultra-marathon, which is 50 kilometers or about 31 miles, by himself.

"Running is a good pace to take everything in," Neff said.