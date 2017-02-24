Cowtown Marathon Draws 25,000 Runners to Fort Worth

About 25,000 runners from every state and 14 countries will participate in the Cowtown Marathon this weekend, including a Houston father who set the world record for fastest marathon pushing a stroller.
Organizers raced to finish last-minute preparations late Friday after planning the event for months.
"There's always little things, fires you have to put out here and there," said Cowtown Executive Director Heidi Swartz. "It's a year-long project. We work on it really hard all year."
The event started 39 years ago.
It's the largest multi-event race in North Texas and has an economic impact of $10 million, organizers said.
Among those participating this year in the ultra-marathon is Calum Neff, an oilfield worker from Houston.
"I love this event," he said. "It's a great course."
Neff set two Guinness World Records last year for running the fastest marathon and half-marathon while pushing a stroller.
His daughters Alessandra, 4, and Holland, 2, often run with him.
But on Sunday, the girls will be waiting for him at the finish line.
He'll run the ultra-marathon, which is 50 kilometers or about 31 miles, by himself.
"Running is a good pace to take everything in," Neff said.