Alternatives to Cable TV Could Save You Money, But Do The Math

Alternatives to cable gain popularity by the day. Depending on what you watch, they may or may not be worth the money.

YouTube is moving beyond viral cat videos with YouTube TV, the latest player taking on traditional cable.

You can stream 45 live channels with unlimited cloud DVR for a monthly fee of $35.

"The down side is right now...it's only available in five major cities," said Jim Wilcox of Consumer Reports

AT&T's "DirecTV Now" gives the access of satellite TV without the eyesore on your roof.

Plans start at $35 a month for 60 channels, but it's not compatible with Roku.

Sling TV is another option offering plans starting at just $20 a month for 30 channels.

You don't need a gaming console to use the PlayStation Vue service.

"It's probably the most cable-like TV replacement, costs anywhere from $40 to $75 a month so it can get pricey," said Wilcox.

If you want premium channels or more than one person to be able to stream at a time expect to pay more with most of the services.

"The sling TVs, YouTube TVs are really meant to replace a cable TV service so we think people going to subscribe to these and then probably still get one or two of the other Netflixs or Amazons"

It can add up so do the math before you make the switch.

"You also might find you need to upgrade your broadband speed to accommodate all the streaming."

More options to watch whether you're cutting the cord, or simply cutting back.