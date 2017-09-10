Plano police say eight people have been killed inside a Plano home along West Spring Creek Parkway. Officers say they shot and killed the suspected gunman when they arrived on scene, Sunday September 10, 2017.

Plano police say eight people are dead after a shooting inside a home along West Spring Creek Parkway.

Officers say they were called to the home just after 8 p.m. Sunday for shots fired.

Investigators say when officers arrived, they found the gunman inside the home and were forced to open fire, killing the suspect.

Officers confirm to NBC 5 that all the victims were adults.

