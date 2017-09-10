Plano police say eight people are dead after a shooting inside a home along West Spring Creek Parkway.
Officers say they were called to the home just after 8 p.m. Sunday for shots fired.
Investigators say when officers arrived, they found the gunman inside the home and were forced to open fire, killing the suspect.
Officers confirm to NBC 5 that all the victims were adults.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago