8 People Killed Inside a Plano Home: Suspect Killed by Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

8 People Killed Inside a Plano Home: Suspect Killed by Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    8 People Killed Inside a Plano Home: Suspect Killed by Police
    NBC 5 News
    Plano police say eight people have been killed inside a Plano home along West Spring Creek Parkway. Officers say they shot and killed the suspected gunman when they arrived on scene, Sunday September 10, 2017.

    Plano police say eight people are dead after a shooting inside a home along West Spring Creek Parkway.

    Officers say they were called to the home just after 8 p.m. Sunday for shots fired.

    Investigators say when officers arrived, they found the gunman inside the home and were forced to open fire, killing the suspect.

    Officers confirm to NBC 5 that all the victims were adults.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices