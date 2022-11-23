Thanksgiving

You Might Want to Think Twice About Frying a Turkey This Rainy Thanksgiving

By Bonnie Moon

NBCUniversal, Inc.

If you're planning to fry your turkey this Thanksgiving you might want to have a backup plan.

Firefighters in McAllen showed what happens if a frozen or wet turkey hits the hot oil.

Since water and oil do not mix, it's also not a good idea to fry a turkey in the rain, and it's supposed to rain Thursday.

Don't be tempted to put your fryer under your patio or in your garage, you need to be at least 10 feet from your house.

If you plan on deep-frying your turkey this holiday season, here are some safety tips from the U.S. Fire Administration to help protect yourself, your guests and your home from a dangerous fire this Thanksgiving.

This article tagged under:

Thanksgiving
