Widespread Rain Coming to North Texas

A lot of rain is coming to North Texas later this week. For today, the chance is mainly confined to areas southeast of DFW. A weak cold front will approach the area later today.

As it draws near, it could initiate some isolated thunderstorms out ahead of it.

Some of these could produce some brief heavy downpours, lightning, and even small hail. There's only a "marginal" risk for these to become severe. But as a precaution, stay alert.

As for the heavy, widespread rain, that won't arrive until Wednesday. It's a bit of a waiting game with this slow-moving storm system out west. It's just off the southern California coast and is quite impressive.

The storm system will make a slow trek across the Southwest. Rain chances will remain low and spotty until it gets closer.

Eventually, the widespread rain will set in by mid-week. In fact, by Tuesday night into Wednesday, the chance soars to 100%.

This is a favorable setup for heavy, widespread rain across all of North Texas. There could even be some strong thunderstorms during the day on Wednesday. The main concern with the very heavy rain is for possible flooding.

Rain totals will likely be in the 1-2 inch range for DFW with higher 3-inch totals to the south.

All of this rain will be part of an even larger story across the South. Not only will the rain affect Texas, but Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia could be dealing with flash flooding concerns.

Some locations in the Southeast could receive in excess of 6 inches of rain before the end of the week.

