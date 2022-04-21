Weekend Rain, Especially Sunday

Rain chances will enter the forecast this weekend. Rain is likely to begin late Saturday night and continue through Monday morning.

Some severe will be possible as a cold front sweeps through the region, but the threats are unknown at this time. The biggest weather impact will be widespread rain. If you have outdoor plans Sunday, have a backup plan. Sunday has the highest potential for widespread rain.

This is a look at one of our forecast models showing the rainfall at 6 P.M. Sunday.

This rain will be beneficial to the ongoing drought and 1-3 inches of rain will be possible across the region. Minor flooding could occur in areas where locally heavy rain falls.

Rain comes to an end late Monday morning- early afternoon. Relatively cooler weather will follow. Highs will be in the 80s through Sunday, then in the mid 70s for the first part of next week.

Any rain that falls is likely to bring a little relief to allergy suffers as the pollen will be temporarily washed out of the air.