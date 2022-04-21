North Texas Pollen Levels Moderate to High; Reprieve Possible Sunday

With moderate to high pollen levels in North Texas this week, those allergens in the air (and on your car and clothes) may explain any sniffles or stuffiness you have in your head and chest.

If you have an allergy, your immune system overreacts to a substance you inhaled, touched, or have eaten, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Many of us have reactions to tree pollen, making some spring days no fun at all.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies reports the pollen count is medium-high with the top allergens being oak, cotton, wood, elm, maple, and hackberry.

Davies said rain over the weekend may wash the allergens away temporarily on Sunday.

Davies said widespread showers and thunderstorms appear likely on Sunday. Some heavy rain is possible off and on throughout the day. At this time, it would be wise to keep outdoor plans on Sunday very flexible. It could end up being a washout. A few showers may extend into early Monday as well.

After the rain departs, the pollen will return for a little while longer.

A new study indicated allergy season may soon last longer than normal due to climate change and that the pollen count could skyrocket. How long and how much depends on the particular pollen, the location and how much greenhouse gas emissions are put in the air.